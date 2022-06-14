Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Stratasys from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $15.86 and a fifty-two week high of $42.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.72. The company has a market capitalization of $972.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 1.34.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $163.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSYS. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.