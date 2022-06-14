Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $100.68

Shares of Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $100.68 and last traded at $100.70, with a volume of 1569 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.23.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

About Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF)

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

