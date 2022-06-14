Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on STRM. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ STRM opened at $1.17 on Friday. Streamline Health Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $56.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41.

Streamline Health Solutions ( NASDAQ:STRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 35.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STRM. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter worth $145,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 118.5% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 184,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 357,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

