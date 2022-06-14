Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

STRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Streamline Health Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

STRM opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.28 million, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.79. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Streamline Health Solutions ( NASDAQ:STRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.05 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 35.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter worth $145,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 30,050 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 118.5% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 184,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 357,200 shares during the last quarter. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

