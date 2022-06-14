Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $46.34

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as €46.34 ($48.27) and last traded at €46.58 ($48.52), with a volume of 69286 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €49.44 ($51.50).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($87.50) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €80.00 ($83.33) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($64.58) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($57.29) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €97.00 ($101.04) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €54.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is €62.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 21.77.

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

