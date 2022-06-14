Stuart Crow Purchases 613,794 Shares of Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) Stock

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE – Get Rating) insider Stuart Crow acquired 613,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.75 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of A$460,345.50 ($319,684.38).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.32, a quick ratio of 65.13 and a current ratio of 65.46.

About Lake Resources

Lake Resources NL explores for and develops lithium brine projects in Argentina. Its flagship project is its 100% owned the Kachi lithium brine project that consists of 39 mining leases covering an area of approximately 74,000 hectares located in Catamarca province, Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

