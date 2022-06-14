S&U plc (SUS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 57 on July 8th

S&U plc (LON:SUS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 57 ($0.69) per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from S&U’s previous dividend of $36.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON SUS opened at GBX 2,317.07 ($28.12) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,378.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,527.21. The company has a market cap of £281.55 million and a PE ratio of 7.45. S&U has a 52 week low of GBX 2,150 ($26.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,950 ($35.81). The company has a quick ratio of 36.78, a current ratio of 36.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.35.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,660 ($32.29) price objective on shares of S&U in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.
S&U Company Profile (Get Rating)
S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.
