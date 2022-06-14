Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 288,214 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 2,636,749 shares.The stock last traded at $5.94 and had previously closed at $5.78.

SMFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average of $6.68.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.60 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 17.34%. Research analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMFG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 288.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 535,400.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,719.2% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

