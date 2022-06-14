Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Short Interest Update

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 666,100 shares, an increase of 57.4% from the May 15th total of 423,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,332.2 days.

SMMCF remained flat at $$14.52 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.77. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $19.38.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMMCF. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.