Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Short Interest Update

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 666,100 shares, an increase of 57.4% from the May 15th total of 423,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,332.2 days.
SMMCF remained flat at $$14.52 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.77. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $19.38.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMMCF. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.
Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.
