Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
SMMT opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average of $2.42. Summit Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $8.39. The stock has a market cap of $91.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.00.
Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 735.61% and a negative return on equity of 100.17%. The business had revenue of $4.84 million for the quarter.
About Summit Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.
