Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

SMMT opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average of $2.42. Summit Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $8.39. The stock has a market cap of $91.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 735.61% and a negative return on equity of 100.17%. The business had revenue of $4.84 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vance Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

