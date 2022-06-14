Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Trading Down 5.5%

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.37 and last traded at $17.42. 4,931 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 720,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.44.

SNCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of -0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.73 and its 200-day moving average is $25.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $226.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $25,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,187.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William Trousdale sold 22,843 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $554,399.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,389 shares of company stock worth $3,016,974.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in Sun Country Airlines by 5.9% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,804,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,612,000 after buying an additional 211,284 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 36.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,593,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,904,000 after acquiring an additional 695,201 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,061,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,189,000 after purchasing an additional 890,165 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,029,000 after purchasing an additional 723,650 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Sun Country Airlines by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,571,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,150,000 after purchasing an additional 48,718 shares during the last quarter.

About Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

