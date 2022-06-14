Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:SHGKY) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.45

Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:SHGKY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.45.
About Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:SHGKY)
Read More
