Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 17,186 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 795,202 shares.The stock last traded at $46.38 and had previously closed at $46.48.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.23.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.41. The stock has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.537 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 481,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 24.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 27,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 22.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,893,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,425,000 after acquiring an additional 349,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

