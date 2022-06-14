Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,440,000 shares, a growth of 65.2% from the May 15th total of 19,030,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Suncor Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 71,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Suncor Energy by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,914,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,930,000 after acquiring an additional 552,939 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Suncor Energy by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,425,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,783,000 after acquiring an additional 354,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 148,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SU traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.45. 151,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,910,999. The company has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.67 and its 200-day moving average is $31.23. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.3623 dividend. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 43.57%.

SU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. CIBC raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.79.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

