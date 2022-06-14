Suncor Energy (SU) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Suncor Energy (NYSE: SU) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/9/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$58.00 to C$63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/9/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$54.00 to C$60.00.

6/8/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$57.00.

5/27/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$50.00 to C$58.00.

5/20/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $38.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$48.00 to C$54.00.

5/11/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$47.00.

5/10/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$52.00.

5/10/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$53.00.

4/18/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$46.00.

Shares of SU stock opened at $39.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.18. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.23. The company has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.3623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 43.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SU. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 71,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 12.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,914,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,930,000 after buying an additional 552,939 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,425,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,783,000 after buying an additional 354,846 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 148,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 7,739 shares during the period. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

