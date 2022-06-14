Suncor Energy (SU) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Suncor Energy (TSE: SU) in the last few weeks:
- 6/9/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/9/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$54.00 to C$60.00.
- 6/9/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$60.00 to C$65.00.
- 6/9/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$58.00 to C$63.00.
- 6/8/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$57.00.
- 5/27/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/27/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$50.00 to C$58.00.
- 5/12/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$47.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/12/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$48.00 to C$54.00.
- 5/12/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$52.00 to C$54.00.
- 5/10/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/10/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/29/2022 – Suncor Energy was given a new C$50.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of TSE:SU traded down C$0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$50.96. 3,382,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,117,047. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$46.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$39.67. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$21.90 and a 52-week high of C$53.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of C$72.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.96.
Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.65 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$13.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.62 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.4699998 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Director Michael M. Wilson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$48.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$480,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$960,840.
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
Featured Stories
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Don’t Read Too Much Into Oracle’s Great Results
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.