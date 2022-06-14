Sunlight Financial (SUNL) vs. The Competition Head to Head Analysis

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) is one of 74 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Sunlight Financial to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.1% of Sunlight Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Sunlight Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sunlight Financial and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunlight Financial N/A 0.06% 0.05% Sunlight Financial Competitors 1.52% -32.09% 4.47%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sunlight Financial and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sunlight Financial $114.74 million -$153.43 million -2.76 Sunlight Financial Competitors $4.21 billion $784.22 million 8.62

Sunlight Financial’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sunlight Financial. Sunlight Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Sunlight Financial has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunlight Financial’s competitors have a beta of 8.50, indicating that their average stock price is 750% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sunlight Financial and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunlight Financial 0 0 6 0 3.00 Sunlight Financial Competitors 229 1194 1686 42 2.49

Sunlight Financial currently has a consensus price target of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 118.30%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 106.89%. Given Sunlight Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sunlight Financial is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Sunlight Financial competitors beat Sunlight Financial on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

