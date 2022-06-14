SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SunLink Health Systems stock opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 million, a PE ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. SunLink Health Systems has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $3.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19.

Get SunLink Health Systems alerts:

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation center.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.