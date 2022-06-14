Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Insider Lynn Michelle Jurich Sells 150,000 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $3,928,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,467,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,429,503.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN traded down $3.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,823,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,415,918. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.60. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $495.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.60 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 512.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 743.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Sunrun by 120.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Sunrun from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

Sunrun Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.