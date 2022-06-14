Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) Insider Acquires £149.60 in Stock

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Rating) insider Shaun Wills bought 88 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.06) per share, for a total transaction of £149.60 ($181.58).

Shaun Wills also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 13th, Shaun Wills purchased 101 shares of Superdry stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.81) per share, with a total value of £150.49 ($182.66).

On Wednesday, April 13th, Shaun Wills purchased 86 shares of Superdry stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.11) per share, with a total value of £149.64 ($181.62).

Shares of SDRY stock opened at GBX 152.40 ($1.85) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 159.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 197.26. The stock has a market cap of £125.18 million and a PE ratio of -6.86. Superdry plc has a 1 year low of GBX 132.60 ($1.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 468 ($5.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.40) price target on shares of Superdry in a report on Monday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 359 ($4.36).

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

