Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, an increase of 59.3% from the May 15th total of 47,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 426,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 13,880 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 892.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,094,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 983,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Superior Drilling Products from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

SDPI stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.11. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,093. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Superior Drilling Products has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $31.34 million, a P/E ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 0.13.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Superior Drilling Products had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 50.55%. The company had revenue of $3.95 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Superior Drilling Products will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

