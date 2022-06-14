Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Short Interest Up 61.2% in May

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, an increase of 61.2% from the May 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS SUPGF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.61. The stock had a trading volume of 13,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,503. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.66. Superior Gold has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $0.94.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Superior Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine covering an area of 759 square kilometers (km²) located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia; and holds a 80% interest in the Hermes open pit project that covers an area of approximately 217 km² located to the southwest of the Plutonic gold mine.

