Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Down 6.3%

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.98 and last traded at $28.98. 4,741 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 522,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.93.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark upped their target price on Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.62.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anthony Taparo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $267,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Goodwin sold 10,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $586,776.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,642 shares of company stock worth $4,211,747. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 34.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 444.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000.

About Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

