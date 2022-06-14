Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Short Interest Up 66.1% in May

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 298,800 shares, a growth of 66.1% from the May 15th total of 179,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,988.0 days.

Shares of SZKMF opened at $28.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.66. Suzuki Motor has a fifty-two week low of $28.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.12.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

