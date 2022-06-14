Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Short Interest Up 66.1% in May

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 298,800 shares, a growth of 66.1% from the May 15th total of 179,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,988.0 days.
Shares of SZKMF opened at $28.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.66. Suzuki Motor has a fifty-two week low of $28.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.12.
Suzuki Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Suzuki Motor (SZKMF)
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.