SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $709.18.

SIVB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $692.00 to $534.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $702.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $402.14 on Tuesday. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $399.61 and a 12-month high of $763.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $485.22 and its 200 day moving average is $578.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.80.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $2.55. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 35.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total value of $399,392.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,731.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total transaction of $242,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,728.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,840 shares of company stock worth $919,852. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,290,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

