SVB Financial Group (SIVB) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB):

6/13/2022 – SVB Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $692.00 to $534.00.

5/31/2022 – SVB Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $674.00 to $554.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – SVB Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $700.00 to $620.00.

5/26/2022 – SVB Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $723.00 to $470.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2022 – SVB Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $550.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/3/2022 – SVB Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $702.00 price target on the stock.

4/25/2022 – SVB Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $800.00 to $650.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – SVB Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $725.00 to $700.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $685.00 to $700.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – SVB Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $800.00 to $675.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – SVB Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $767.00 to $674.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – SVB Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $875.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $402.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $485.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $578.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $399.61 and a 52 week high of $763.22. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.80.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $2.55. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 35.05 EPS for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total value of $252,015.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,147,145.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total value of $399,392.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,731.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,840 shares of company stock worth $919,852 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,550,675,000 after purchasing an additional 92,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,966,216,000 after purchasing an additional 154,048 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,932,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,640,808,000 after acquiring an additional 20,340 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,370,224,000 after acquiring an additional 535,924 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,322,935,000 after acquiring an additional 81,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

