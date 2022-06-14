SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,300 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the May 15th total of 283,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SVFA stock opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.85. SVF Investment has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $10.88.

Get SVF Investment alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVFA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SVF Investment by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in SVF Investment by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SVF Investment by 259.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in SVF Investment by 207.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.99% of the company’s stock.

SVF Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SVF Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVF Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.