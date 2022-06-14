SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFAW) Short Interest Update

SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFAW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, an increase of 52.2% from the May 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
SVFAW opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. SVF Investment has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $2.22.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SVF Investment (SVFAW)
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Applied Materials Stock a Supply Chain Regain Play
- Plug Your Nose to Buy Plug Power Stock
- MarketBeat Podcast: Diversity With the Core & Satellite Investment Approach
- The Institutional Tide In Five Below Is Turning
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SVF Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVF Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.