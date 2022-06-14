SVF Investment (NASDAQ:SVFA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 22,081 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 177,732 shares.The stock last traded at $9.83 and had previously closed at $9.83.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85.

Get SVF Investment alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVF Investment by 27.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 774,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,558,000 after buying an additional 169,105 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. 53.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVF Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SVF Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVF Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.