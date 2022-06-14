Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $93.34

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 93.34 ($1.13) and traded as low as GBX 88 ($1.07). Sylvania Platinum shares last traded at GBX 88.50 ($1.07), with a volume of 810,503 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 17.12, a quick ratio of 16.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £239.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 91.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 93.34.

In related news, insider Simon Scott bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 89 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £17,800 ($21,604.56).

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations that comprise six chrome beneficiation and PGM processing plants, as well as open cast mining and Northern Limb projects.

