Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:EVOL opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $1.78. Symbolic Logic has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 million, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.52.
In related news, major shareholder Karen Singer purchased 17,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $31,915.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Symbolic Logic
Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.
