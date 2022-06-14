Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOL opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $1.78. Symbolic Logic has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 million, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Symbolic Logic alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Karen Singer purchased 17,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $31,915.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Symbolic Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Symbolic Logic by 102.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Symbolic Logic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Symbolic Logic by 7.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kokino LLC purchased a new stake in Symbolic Logic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,200,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Symbolic Logic (Get Rating)

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Symbolic Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbolic Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.