Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Gap Up to $11.17

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.17, but opened at $11.72. Symbotic shares last traded at $13.70, with a volume of 12,343 shares.

Symbotic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYM)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

