Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €108.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) has been given a €108.00 ($112.50) price objective by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €113.00 ($117.71) target price on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($119.79) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($130.21) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €138.00 ($143.75) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €128.00 ($133.33) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

FRA SY1 opened at €99.48 ($103.63) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €106.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €111.22. Symrise has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($59.33) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($76.54).

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

