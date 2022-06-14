Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $334.45

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 334.45 ($4.06) and traded as low as GBX 263.20 ($3.19). Synthomer shares last traded at GBX 265.60 ($3.22), with a volume of 1,015,408 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.25) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($5.58) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Synthomer from GBX 750 ($9.10) to GBX 575 ($6.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 548.13 ($6.65).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 298.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 334.45. The stock has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 5.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18.

In other news, insider Steve Bennett bought 6,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 309 ($3.75) per share, with a total value of £19,510.26 ($23,680.37). Also, insider Holly Van Deursen bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 308 ($3.74) per share, with a total value of £27,720 ($33,644.86).

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

