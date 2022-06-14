Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Shares of SYPR opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.34. Sypris Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $47.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The firm had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter.
About Sypris Solutions (Get Rating)
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
