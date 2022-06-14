T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners upgraded T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.70 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TTOO opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.53. T2 Biosystems has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average is $0.41.

T2 Biosystems ( NASDAQ:TTOO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.23 million for the quarter. T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 1,278.55% and a negative net margin of 194.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTOO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in T2 Biosystems by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 101,984 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 277.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 21,581 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 23,473 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 3rd quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

About T2 Biosystems (Get Rating)

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.