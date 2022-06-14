T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.32

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and traded as low as $0.17. T2 Biosystems shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 2,385,142 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T2 Biosystems in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upgraded T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.70 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $28.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.53.

T2 Biosystems ( NASDAQ:TTOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.23 million for the quarter. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 194.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,278.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTOO. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 277.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 21,581 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the first quarter worth $43,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 110,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its stake in T2 Biosystems by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 113,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

