Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.71.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRHC. Benchmark decreased their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRHC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the third quarter valued at $635,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 7,194 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRHC stock opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.86. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $53.38. The company has a market cap of $85.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.54.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

