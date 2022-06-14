Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Short Interest Update

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,300 shares, an increase of 58.8% from the May 15th total of 87,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of TISCF opened at $30.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.07. Taisei has a 12-month low of $27.16 and a 12-month high of $32.90.

Get Taisei alerts:

About Taisei (Get Rating)

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction contracts, and real estate development businesses in Japan and internationally. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and warehouses in the fields of pharmaceuticals, food products, and logistics.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Taisei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taisei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.