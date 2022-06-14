Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Short Interest Update

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,300 shares, an increase of 58.8% from the May 15th total of 87,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of TISCF opened at $30.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.07. Taisei has a 12-month low of $27.16 and a 12-month high of $32.90.
About Taisei (Get Rating)
