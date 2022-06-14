Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of TAIT opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. Taitron Components has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $6.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.76.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taitron Components by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Taitron Components during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taitron Components during the second quarter worth about $113,000. 15.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

