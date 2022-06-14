Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 16th

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.3897 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a dividend payout ratio of 29.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to earn $6.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $85.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $443.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.21. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a one year low of $85.01 and a one year high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 38.44%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.9% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSM. cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

