Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 68,891 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,385,329 shares.The stock last traded at $13.24 and had previously closed at $13.17.
The firm has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.42.
Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 8.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NYSE:TAK)
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK)
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Don’t Read Too Much Into Oracle’s Great Results
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.