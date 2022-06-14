Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 68,891 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,385,329 shares.The stock last traded at $13.24 and had previously closed at $13.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.42.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 8.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BSN Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,788,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,319,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,476,000 after purchasing an additional 261,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,242,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,755,000 after purchasing an additional 509,886 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,387,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,515,000 after purchasing an additional 231,268 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,021,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,265,000 after purchasing an additional 842,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

