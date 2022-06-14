Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.15

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TKPYY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.15 and last traded at $13.17, with a volume of 3452188 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.
The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average is $14.42.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TKPYY)
