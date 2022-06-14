TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.20.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. CICC Research downgraded TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of NYSE:TAL opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. TAL Education Group has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $31.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average is $3.50.

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $541.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.41 million. Equities analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in TAL Education Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,002,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in TAL Education Group by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 40,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

