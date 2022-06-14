TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Up 5.4%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.27. 21,923 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,735,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

TAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. CICC Research cut TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.10.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.50.

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $541.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.41 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TAL. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group during the first quarter worth approximately $48,979,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in TAL Education Group by 1,550.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,026,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,335,000 after buying an additional 10,358,798 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,904,000. BSN Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,020,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at $20,025,000. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAL Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

