Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TANH opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. Tantech has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tantech by 7,177.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 179,437 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tantech in the first quarter worth about $185,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tantech in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tantech in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Tantech by 13.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter.

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle.

