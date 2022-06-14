Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Tanzanian Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.70 price target on the stock.

Shares of TRX opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.43 million, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 0.74. Tanzanian Gold has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $0.60.

Tanzanian Gold ( NYSE:TRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.33 million for the quarter.

About Tanzanian Gold

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation and changed its name to Tanzanian Gold Corporation in April 2019.

