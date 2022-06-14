Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of Tarena International stock opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.48. Tarena International has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $18.15. The company has a market capitalization of $47.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.07.
Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $98.36 million for the quarter.
About Tarena International (Get Rating)
Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tarena International (TEDU)
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.