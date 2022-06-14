Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of Tarena International stock opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.48. Tarena International has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $18.15. The company has a market capitalization of $47.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.07.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $98.36 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tarena International stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tarena International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TEDU Get Rating ) by 157.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,181 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Tarena International worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.

