Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Shares Gap Down to $36.40

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.40, but opened at $35.00. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 142 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.36.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TARO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 362.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.28% of the company’s stock.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (NYSE:TARO)
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.
Further Reading
