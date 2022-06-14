TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC) Short Interest Down 32.7% in May

TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the May 15th total of 4,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of TC Bancshares stock opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average is $13.52. TC Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $14.36.

TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.75 million for the quarter. TC Bancshares had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 15.85%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TC Bancshares during the third quarter worth $183,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Bancshares during the third quarter worth $315,000. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in shares of TC Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $370,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $1,152,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TC Bancshares by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 10,098 shares in the last quarter. 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

