TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC) Short Interest Down 32.7% in May

TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the May 15th total of 4,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of TC Bancshares stock opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average is $13.52. TC Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $14.36.
TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.75 million for the quarter. TC Bancshares had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 15.85%.
TC Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)
TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
